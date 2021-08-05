President Joe Biden’s decision to bypass Congress and extend the moratorium on evictions for two more months may be unconstitutional, but as a practical matter, keeping it in place through September is reasonable. It will give states and localities time to distribute unspent pandemic relief funds to renters.
Then it should expire on Oct. 3, as scheduled.
When COVID-19 struck in the spring of 2020 and governors started locking down their states, Congress took the unprecedented step of prohibiting properties receiving federal financial assistance or with government-backed financing from evicting tenants. In September 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed an even more sweeping nationwide ban on evictions.
The reason given at the time for these extraordinary interventions was to slow the pandemic’s spread by avoiding the increase in homelessness and overcrowded housing that would result.
This was a questionable use of federal power, given that state and local governments are responsible for laws regulating housing. And it was a controversial use of government power, period, effectively overriding binding contracts between landlords and tenants.
But given the once-in-a-century pandemic and the fog-of-war atmosphere it created, the action was appropriate. How contagious was COVID-19? How did it spread? How many lives would be put at risk if the homeless population swelled, or if millions of people moved in with extended family? These questions had uncertain answers, and society erred on the side of caution.
There are reasons to remain concerned about the plight of low-income renters. According to data from the Census Bureau, between June 23 and July 5 more than 7 million households had fallen behind on rent, including nearly 4 million with children in the home and 2.7 million with income below $25,000 a year.
Ending the eviction moratorium will cause hardship for many households. But that is going to come sooner or later.
Keeping the moratorium for a couple of months will only delay the day of reckoning, not avoid it. The new extension should be the last one.
The economy is booming, despite the spread of the delta variant. The lethality of the virus has been greatly reduced. Vaccines are widely available to all adults who want them. If the extraordinary measures made sense for extraordinary circumstances, they no longer do. The extraordinary is becoming ordinary.
