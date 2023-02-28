WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is partnering with UW-Madison Division of Extension to facilitate a strategic planning process to help determine the direction for the City’s operations and budget for the next two years, according to a City of Whitewater media release.
This Community Listening Session will be held Monday, March 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the City of Whitewater’s Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater Street, Whitewater in the Council Chamber.
City of Whitewater taxpayers, residents, commercial property owners and representatives of organizations operating in the City of Whitewater are encouraged to register to be part of the discussion, according to the release.
To provide input in this planning process, a Community Listening Session will be facilitated by UW-Madison Division of Extension.
“Strategic planning is about our positioning the City of Whitewater relative to our competitors and to our opportunities,” Whitewater City Manager John Weidl said. “And we are competing — for potential residents and taxpayers, for qualified and dedicated staff, for grant money to make road repairs and fund new ideas, to supply services to neighboring communities and non-City residents, and for other resources from non-government organizations (NGOs) and the State and Federal Government that are mission critical.”
The goal of the planning process is to create a roadmap to implement lean government principles, prioritize key strategic issues, identify our dependencies and interconnections, and identify what stakeholders want from the City and what the City wants from them, Weidl wrote in the media release.
Registration for this session is required as space is limited to the first 50 registrants. Please follow this link to complete the registration form: https://forms.gle/xApooi8sYsuyjMW7A
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.