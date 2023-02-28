WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater is partnering with UW-Madison Division of Extension to facilitate a strategic planning process to help determine the direction for the City’s operations and budget for the next two years, according to a City of Whitewater media release.

This Community Listening Session will be held Monday, March 6, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the City of Whitewater’s Municipal Building, 312 W. Whitewater Street, Whitewater in the Council Chamber.

