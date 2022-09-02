Numerous fraudulent messages claiming to be Facebook customer service representatives or automated customer service systems have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

These messages claim that a recipient’s Facebook account has been hacked, stolen, or disabled, and urge them to click a link in order to recover their account. If the link is opened, users are asked to “log in” to a website that appears very similar to Facebook but is actually a convincing fake set up by scammers to steal account information, stated by The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.

