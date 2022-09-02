Numerous fraudulent messages claiming to be Facebook customer service representatives or automated customer service systems have been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.
These messages claim that a recipient’s Facebook account has been hacked, stolen, or disabled, and urge them to click a link in order to recover their account. If the link is opened, users are asked to “log in” to a website that appears very similar to Facebook but is actually a convincing fake set up by scammers to steal account information, stated by The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection.
These actions are known as phishing scams.
The recent Facebook-related phishing attempts usually arrive via email, text, or Facebook private messages. Similar phishing scams may occur through Facebook Marketplace, Facebook Groups, a friend’s hijacked Facebook account, Instagram, or WhatsApp, stated by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade assures users they should not panic or feel intimidated if they receive these messages about compromised accounts as Facebook will never contact users via text or private message.
Do not reply to the message, call, or text any number provided in the message, do not provide any of your account information or passwords, do not click any links or open any attachments in the message. These may contain viruses or malware that could be installed onto your device without your permission or knowledge, stated the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade.
For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit the DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov.
