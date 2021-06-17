NEW YORK (AP) — The ESPYS are returning to New York next month for the first time since 1999, with actor Anthony Mackie hosting the show that honors the year’s top athletes and sports moments.
The show will air July 10 live on ABC from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport.
