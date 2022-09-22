The Hoard Historical Museum will be having their free, monthly preschool program, Morning @ the Museum, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson.
Morning @ the Museum began in 2016 when a museum volunteer shared her idea to start a once-a-month Friday preschool program. The program is geared toward preschool but toddlers are welcome.
To museum staff, it is an opportunity to have the youngest members of the community feel comfortable in the museum.
“The Hoard Museum is a community museum. We want all members of our community to think of the museum as theirs. We hope that this monthly program will allow our youngest patrons to feel that they belong,” said Dana Bertelsen, assistant director of the Hoard Historical Museum.
Each month features a different theme. On October 7, the officers from the Fort Atkinson Police Department will be at the museum for children to meet. Officers will also read books as part of story time, which is at 9:00 and 9:45 a.m.
This program will be held on the first Friday of the month at 8:30 a.m. Students do not need to be enrolled in preschool to attend.
The Fort Atkinson Fire Department will be at the museum with a fire truck on Friday, Nov. 4. On Dec. 2 the program will feature a winter craft activity.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the museum at (920) 397-9914 and visit their website at www.hoardmuseum.org.
