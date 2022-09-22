The Hoard Historical Museum will be having their free, monthly preschool program, Morning @ the Museum, starting on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The museum is located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson.

Morning @ the Museum began in 2016 when a museum volunteer shared her idea to start a once-a-month Friday preschool program. The program is geared toward preschool but toddlers are welcome.

Load comments