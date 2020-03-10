NEW YORK (AP) — Last fall, the violent satire “The Hunt” became ensnarled by some of the very politics it so playfully parodies.
Universal Pictures pulled “The Hunt” from release after a series of deadly shootings and wave of right-wing criticism, including from President Trump. He called it a movie “made in order to inflame and cause chaos.” Conservative commentators came out in force against it. Fox News’ Dan Bongino declared that “the Hollywood hate machine appears to be taking its anti-Trump derangement syndrome to disturbing new levels.”
Now, the makers of “The Hunt” want a do-over. And they feel they have a movie worthy of not a second chance but a legitimate first impression.
The latest from the low-budget, high-impact horror production company Blumhouse Productions, “The Hunt” isn’t the liberal screed it was accused, sight unseen, of being. It’s a heightened, bipartisan farce that puts the red-vs-blue vitriol of social media into a bloody action-movie blender.
The film, penned by Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen,” “Lost”) and Nick Cuse, is a loose take on “The Most Dangerous Game,” in which wealthy liberals kidnap a dozen “rednecks” and “deplorables” to hunt on a private preserve. That may sound one-sided — its summary helped stoke the controversy — but “The Hunt” lampoons the left as much (if not more so) than the right.
It’s an absurdist melee in which liberals smugly brag of a tweet liked by Ava DuVernay and shout “Climate change is real!” while hunting their prey, and conservatives blame “crisis actor” migrants and “godless elites.” For anyone in the film spouting conspiracy theory or one-sided rhetoric, well, things don’t end well.
“The Hunt” may have gone from the frying pan into the fire. It opens in theaters Friday just as coronavirus fears are spiking in the U.S. But its filmmakers are just happy “The Hunt” is seeing the light of day.
“It’s coming out on Friday the 13th. It already is a zombie. It died and it is now back to life,” says Lindelof, who’s also a producer on the film. “I feel like it’s a huge victory that it’s just being released. Everything else is gravy.”
Universal initially pulled ads for “The Hunt” last year after a pair of shootings on Aug. 3, one at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, the other in downtown Dayton, Ohio. The timing wasn’t right for a movie that conflated gun violence with sport. Once the movie became a target of political debate, the Sept. 27 release date was canceled. Jason Blum, founder and chief of Blumhouse and a producer on “The Hunt,” says that decision was unanimous.
“But it was always the plan to bring it back,” says Blum, who adds “not one frame, not one line” of the film has since been changed. “Everybody jumped to conclusions about what the movie was and nobody had seen the movie.”
“I know this sounds ridiculous in hindsight, but I was genuinely surprised when what happened happened,” says Lindelof. “I’m not someone who views myself as a provocateur. I knew that this movie was playing in quote-unquote ‘dangerous’ territory, but I didn’t think that the movie was in and of itself dangerous or was advancing some sort of dangerous message.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.