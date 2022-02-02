LAKE MILLS -- The first time Dick Emmerich participated in an ice carving competition, he brought every tool from his garage to chop up the frozen surface: hammers, screwdrivers and other implements. Once he arrived at the event, Emmerich, of Jefferson, was handed what looked like a six-pronged fork.
“The people who sponsored me said, ‘You’re supposed to use one of these,’” he recalls.
The tool handed to him was an ice chipper. Emmerich initially scoffed at the small handheld implement. But then the Jefferson man tried to use his home tools to create a replica of the Empire State building but none of the devices would work. Sheepishly, he tried the ice chipper.
He’d entered the contest as a bet with John Haas, his co-worker at Wisconsin Centrifugal in Waukesha.
“We challenged each other and said, ‘We can try that,’” Emmerich recalled. “I was an engineer, he was a sales guy, and neither one of us knew what we were doing.”
Despite not having any experience, Emmerich won the contest.
“Honestly, I think it’s just because I was too dumb to quit,” he said. “Other people quit or left because it was just too cold. After I won, I thought, ‘This was kind of fun. I think I’ll just keep doing it.’”
Thirty years later, Emmerich is still chipping, chiseling and even chainsawing blocks of ice into 3-D sculptures.
“I enjoy the challenge of it, the creativity of it. I never do the same thing twice and it’s just a lot of fun,” Emmerich said.
The focus of his ice carving has shifted away from trying to win events to demonstrating the skills needed to create shapes out of ice blocks and interacting with the people who stop to watch him carve. This is why Lake Mills’ Knickerbocker festival has become one of his favorite events.
“To me that’s more enjoyable,” Emmerich said. “And then there’s the camaraderie with the carvers. I have a lot of good friends who have carved with me and most of the people who come to Lake Mills were my friends already, or have become my friends through the carving.”
Even the person who challenged him to enter his first ice carving contest continues the creative endeavor.
“John Haas and a lot of his family are carvers who come to the Knickerbocker,” Emmerich said.
It was a chance encounter that brought Emmerich in as the coordinator for the Knickerbocker ice carving. He and his wife were at Tyranena Brewing Company when Emmerich’s wife overheard some people talking about starting a winter festival in Lake Mills and how great it would be to incorporate ice carving.
“My wife said, ‘Hey, my husband’s an ice carver’ … and I said, ‘Sure, I’ll do it,’” he said.
The Jefferson resident gathered some friends to carve at the inaugural Knickerbocker and believes there were a dozen people carving that year in downtown Lake Mills. This year, there are 25 ice sculpture sponsors.
“Since it’s not a competition, we can take as much time with the crowd and showing them what ice carving is,” Emmerich said.
“It’s fun to have a kid come up at the start and say, ‘What are you making?’ and I say, ‘Well, it’s in there and you just have to find it.’ And later they’ll come by and say, ‘Oh, you found it,’” he said.
Emmerich likened ice carving to “the reverse of drawing.”
“I think of it like if you take a paper and you fill it with pencil (marks) and then you erase what you don’t want,” Emmerich said. “If you just get rid of everything you don’t want you’ve got what you’re looking for.”
According to Emmerich, the Lake Mills festival is one of the few events where the ice carvers are allowed to use power tools.
“I said right from the get-go, I’ll do it as long as we can do it without rules – just allow everybody to make what they want and use chainsaws and grinders and Dremel tools,” he said.
One of the non-standard tools Emmerich uses is an iron. For example, if he’s carving a koala, Emmerich will carve up the head and body for the mammal. Then, he’ll take one of the pieces removed from the larger ice block and carve ears separately.
To attach the ear to the head, Emmerich will use a welding technique to add the smaller elements instead of cutting the entire form in one piece.
“I’ll take a clothing iron and heat up a flat piece of aluminum and hold that between the two pieces of ice,” he said. “When you do that, both pieces of ice get flat and parallel, and they will literally stick together pretty darn quickly.”
When Emmerich adds some of the smaller details like teeth or fingers, he’ll ask children watching him carve the ice to assist him with the process.
“They get a big kick out of that,” the ice carver said.
One of the biggest challenges Emmerich encounters while carving is the weather’s impact on the ice. Too much sun and rising temperatures can result in the ice chipping away instead of being carved.
“Imagine ice that’s been in a glass; after it’s been there a while it just gets kind of crumbly,” the Jefferson man said. “The same thing happens to the carving.”
If the temperatures get too frigid, the ice can get too brittle and easily crack. Emmerich said ice being carved below zero can be shaved but any type of pounding on the ice can break it.
“I like to use propane flame on my carving to finish it off but if the ice is too cold and you hit it with flame it will just sometimes shatter,” he said.
Even with the challenges, Emmerich said carving ice is enjoyable and something he’s happy to demonstrate at events like the Knickerbocker.
“I just love being able to talk to the people and show them how we do this. This art doesn’t last for too long and that’s part of what makes it so special,” Emmerich said. “It’s great to have this type of event where we can show off and let people see the sculptures from start to finish.”
