“The Women of the 116th Congress: Portraits of Power,” Abrams, by The New York Times, foreword by Roxane Gay, portraits by Elizabeth D. Herman and Celeste Sloman
The 2018 midterm elections gave the United States a staggering 116th Congress, important in part for the number of women who assumed office and for the diversity among those women. The first openly gay member of the Senate. The first two Muslim women elected to Congress. The first two Native American congresswomen. The youngest woman elected to Congress.The firsts go on, and this attractive book, “The Women of the 116th Congress: Portraits of Power” by The New York Times, documents all of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.