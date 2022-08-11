Taiwan has been an inalienable part of the Chinese territory since ancient times. On Oct. 1, 1949, the Central People’s Government replaced Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government and became the sole legal government representing the whole of China. But China’s sovereignty and territory remained unchanged, and the government of the People’s Republic of China fully inherited China’s sovereignty, including sovereignty over Taiwan.

As a legacy of the Chinese civil war in the 1940s and due to interference by external forces afterward, the two sides across the Taiwan Strait have been temporarily separated.

