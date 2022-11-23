The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Something Special from Wisconsin™ program, along with event planner Stephanie Juhl, will be hosting a SSfW Holiday Market in Johnson Creek.
The event will take place at the Johnson Creek Elementary School Saturday from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.
The event will feature more than 70 SSfW member companies and showcase a variety of Wisconsin-made products, including beverages, lotions, snacks, spices, meats, and cheeses.
Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, this free event will allow the public to support local businesses and purchase high-quality Wisconsin products.
In addition to traditional company booths featuring more than 70 member companies, there will be a pop-up shop featuring a variety of items from SSfW companies not in attendance.
Consumers at the market will receive a coupon book with deals from each exhibitor that can be used to support SSfW member companies throughout the year.
Additional SSfW members who have not yet indicated their interest in participating in the market should contact Johnson Creek SSfW Holiday Market Coordinator Stephanie Juhl at 920-217-5688 or steph.juhl48@gmail.com.
To explore the new SSfW website, find member companies and local products, and see upcoming member events, like the SSfW Holiday Market, visit https://www.somethingspecialwi.com.
