JOHNSON CREEK — Life goes on, even in a pandemic.
And into almost every life, some sort of disability must fall, often requiring a higher level of care.
So even as area residents are urged to stay at home to avoid contracting COVID-19, there are some folks for whom their longtime residence is no longer the safest option.
A widower who has suffered multiple falls and is at risk of repeated injury or death due to obstacles in his home...
A senior citizen with declining memory who can no longer safely cook, clean and care for themselves...
An elderly woman who is not able to manage her diabetes optimally due to limited mobility and overall frailty...
An aged parent living alone and unable to drive, whose mental, cognitive and physical health are threatened by continued isolation...
A formerly vigorous person facing a long convalescence from injury or illness, who may never gain their previous level of independence...
For these people and others, depending on their location and individual situation, assisted living may be the best, and healthiest choice — even if it means moving during a pandemic.
“The View at Johnson Creek,” a new assisted living and memory care facility located on former Gobbler property at the top of the hill near Kwik Trip in the crossroads village, is accepting move-ins as of June 1.
It won’t be the big, public “Grand Opening” planners envisioned when they got started on the project two years ago, said Jackie Foti, community relations director with The View.
Even as construction continued apace, planners had to postpone, then cancel scheduled open houses, tours and ribboncutting events to assure that the facility could meet the stringent safety and sanitation standards required during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The View at Johnson Creek is owned by Tom Whittaker, who also owns The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc.
“He wanted to grow the business, and he was looking for a community with a very family-oriented culture to site a new facility,” Foti said.
Learning of the hilltop that was formerly part of The Gobbler property, Whittaker determined this would be a great location for his new assisted living facility.
He reached out to village officials, who welcomed the opportunity to provide more senior living options in the local community, Foti said.
Construction teams broke ground for the new facility around a year and a half ago, Foti said.
Workers were just finishing up the building when the pandemic brought all plans for a big opening to a halt.
“We were so looking forward to hosting our big VIP grand opening events,” Foti said.
As COVID-19 spread through the nation and the world and severe restrictions were placed on businesses and organizations to fight the spread of the virus, it became clear any sort of normal opening would be out of the question.
However, the need for such facilities continues, and area families continued to sign up to house their loved ones at The View, unless care was needed so urgently their loved one had to move to another facility before The View opened.
This continuing need led planners to work toward a June 1 “move in” date, with no fanfare and no visitors allowed inside the building, and additional layers of precautions to keep new residents safe.
“We are following all DHS protocols,” Foti said. “It’s not right to have vulnerable residents move in and then throw a big party,” she said.
“Now we have to be very protective of our residents who will be moving in, so there will be no big events for a long time for us,” she said. “But yes, we are accepting move-ins as of June 1st.”
When the facility opens, Foti said planners anticipate continuing restrictions on visitors which will make it impossible to offer the kind of entertainment and enrichment opportunities they had originally envisioned making available to residents.
However, staff members are working hard to provide “in-house” programs.
The administrator of the Oconomowoc facility is an accomplished violinist, for example, and has been doing concerts at the sister facility. Activity coordinators have also brought a horse to the property and toured the horse around the perimeter of the Oconomowoc facility so residents could see it through their windows.
They have also worked to connect residents to family members quarantined elsewhere through video calls and conferences.
“We meet with families on an individual basis to help them through the transition,” Foti said.
The facility
Overseeing the construction process was general contractor Consolidated Construction out of Appleton.
The Johnson Creek facility has room for 64 residents. There will be four wings, two for memory care, two for assisted living residents whose needs are primarily physical.
Where the four corridors join is the “hub,” with an activity center, salon, rooms for on-site health care providers, and labs with X-ray capability.
The facility will have professional nurses on staff, two licensed nurses in the building.
Despite the necessity of a “low-key” opening at this time, Foti said that The View is really excited to join the Johnson Creek community.
“We have been fortunate to have an outpouring of welcome, even during this strange time,” Foti said. “A lot of the leaders of the community have reached out to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.