The Vintage Flip, Lake Mills, expands with a lower-level

Jennifer Vallier, owner of Vintage Flip

 Contributed

LAKE MILLS — Jennifer Vallier, owner of The Vintage Flip, added 1,200 square feet of retail space to feature local artists, makers and vendors on Saturday.

This expansion provides Vallier the needed space to showcase a curated group of local artists, makers and vintage vendors, according to The Vintage Flip press release.

Load comments