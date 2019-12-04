In the December 4 edition of the Daily Union, it was erroneously reported that Brooke Fair scored 17 points to lead Lake Mills. Kayla Will scored 17 points for the L-Cats in their 83-62 victory over Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night. The dateline denoting location of the game erroneously read, “SAUK,” instead of PRAIRIE DU SAC. The Daily Union regrets both errors.
In the November 29 edition of the Daily Union, the next game for the Jefferson girls basketball team was reported as being a home game against McFarland. The Eagles traveled to Burlington where they earned a 43-30 victory in non-conference play. The Daily Union regrets the error.
We take accuracy seriously. If there are any omissions from this list, please send an email to jknuteson@dailyunion.com.
