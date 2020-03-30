In the February 10 edition of the Daily Union, it was inaccurately reported that the Jefferson wrestling team tied a school record with three conference title winners. In fact, the Jefferson Eagles won four individual state titles in 1960 as members of the Badger Conference.
The 1960 “mat men,” as they were referred to in headlines, beat preseason favorite Stoughton (spelled Stoton in headlines back then) for the conference crown that season. The four Jefferson champions that season were Bob Powell, Floyd Thoma, Don Zahn and Jim Vaughan. The coach was Ray Heim.
On a more sensitive note, in the March 27 edition of the Daily Union, a story was mistakenly edited to read that the United States had surpassed all other countries in the number of casualties associated with the novel coronavirus. The editor intended to report that the United States had taken the world lead in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
We regret both mistakes and appreciate your support of the Daily Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.