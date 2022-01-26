Tom Rheineck was humbled and flattered to hear he would be inducted into the Fort Atkinson High School Wall of Fame.
Rheineck, named co-athlete of the year as a senior in 1978, will officially join his distinguished peers in a ceremony a Fort High School on Friday at 6 p.m. and will be honored alongside Erin Detwiler, who rounds out the two-member Wall of Fame Class of 2022.
"I was humbled and flattered because of how many high-quality people are in the Wall of Fame," said Rheineck, who was nominated by longtime boys basketball coach Don Gruber.
"It’s an impressive group of people. It also brought back a lot of memories. I know 70 percent of the people that have also been inducted. It got me thinking about those folks and the fun stories I have involving so many of them."
Rheineck was a four-year letterwinner in golf and three-year letterwinner in volleyball and basketball. On the hardwood, he starred on Badger Conference-winning teams in 1977 and 1978, earning first-team all-conference and fourth-team all-state honorees after his senior campaign.
In volleyball, Rheineck won two conference championships (as a junior and senior) and also holds the golf single-season and career scoring records, helping the team to a state berth as a sophomore.
"What sticks with me from my high schools day are the team celebrations," said Rheineck, who won the American Legion Award as a senior. "On the wall, most of the items are team accomplishments.
"I remember the team things the most. It’s darn hard to high-five yourself. When surrounded by teammates are the celebrations that come back to me."
Rheineck went on to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He credits Gruber, who is in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, for instilling a quality of excellence across the basketball program.
"Don Gruber is about excellence," Rheineck explained. All-around excellence as a man and coach. He just never down his own personal excellence or expectation of teams’ excellence. He is a real leader.
Looking back, we had a five-point advantage in every game we played because of his coaching and his presence. He had a way of looking at the refs.
"As I look at the basketball I’ve played, the things he taught and coached, I see high-quality teams missing those details. I say to myself I can’t believe they aren’t covering this basic fundamental I learned in high school.
Don Gruber’s basketball coaching is like a parent. The older we get, the wiser our parents become. The older I become, the wiser he comes as a basketball coach."
Rheineck is appreciative to have played under coaches who were so passionate about their respective sport so much, a group that includes Jerry Spaanem (volleyball) and Karty Monahan (golf)
"Jerry just loved the game, and it was enjoyable to play for him," Rheineck said. "Karty just loved golf. That enthusiasm was infectious.
"At that time, we were so fortunate to have excellent coaches and administration. So much of it was consistency and longevity. There were consistent leaders in administration. Don Winneaarksy was the athletic director and the coaches were consistent. That helps build programs, not just teams."
Having fortitude and a never-give-up mentality are things Rheineck learned while at FAHS, and they remained with him to this day.
"You have to have endurance," said Rheineck, who has lived near the Twin Cities since 1991. "You just don’t quit. There are plenty of times any athlete in any sport in high school you’re tired and it’s difficult, but you don’t quit.
"So much of life is like that, it’s hard. Endurance and diligence are things that I’ve used throughout my whole life."
In preparing for his speech on Friday, Rheineck realized the true essence of the Wall of Fame, which is a place to celebrate community-wide excellence.
"This is really about the community of Fort Atkinson," Rheineck said. "Steve Mahoney, the booster club and the administration have helped to create this tradition that is an ongoing tradition now.
"It’s about celebrating the excellence of Fort Atkinson, the entire community. It strikes me -- as I reflect on it -- it’s really about the community. These individuals on the wall are a reflection of the community and it’s excellence. It's a testament to the leaders, a positive testament."
