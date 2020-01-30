WHITEWATER — The ThreadBender Fiber Arts Exhibition for February of 2020 features 15 participating fiber artists and 44 quilts. The show runs now through Feb. 23, each Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.
A free reception will be on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. with free refreshments.
The ThreadBender Fiber Arts group does periodic challenges for their members and the artworks from various challenges will include: Anything Goes, Octabulous, Photo Inspiration: Door, and a section which was an open artist choice for display, as well.
“The ThreadBenders are a creative, innovative fiber arts group with so much gusto and passion in each of their projects. The challenges their members undergo are both incredibly intriguing and awe inspiring. There’s certainly no lack of love for every laborious stitch and collection of all the unique fabrics.
It has been a privilege to collaborate with this group and I cannot wait to share this upcoming quilt exhibition,” said Taylor McDarison, part-time Gallery Manager for the Cultural Arts Center.
The Cultural Arts Center is located in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building.
An elevator is available for access from the parking -lot entrance.
