Members of the School District of Fort Atkinson 1FORT family,
Few would argue that 2019-20 school year has been anything but typical. Yet through the challenges, the School District of Fort Atkinson has continued the invaluable work we are entrusted to do with our students, families and larger community. Once again, Fort Atkinson has demonstrated incredible support for our public schools over the course of the past year. While on the 2019-20 school year journey, we have been striving to recognize the incredible and invaluable interdependence between all parts of our school and local community — we are all part of the 1FORT family.
Three years ago, our board of education adopted a new Strategic Plan based on a comprehensive community engagement process. The team developed a framework of design principles including the desire to:
• Foster an emotionally, physically safe and healthy learning environment.
• Develop students to be valued community members using programming intentionally designed to build social skills and strong relationships.
• Cultivate relationships with stakeholders to know and understand the interconnected needs of the local and global communities.
• Empower students to thrive in an ever-changing global environment through rigorous academics, individualized pathways, and authentic learning experiences.
• Communicate with the larger community to inform, engage, and celebrate the good things happening in the schools and community.
• Promote and advance an understanding of diversity, acceptance and global perspectives.
• Use data-driven practices to determine fiscally sound decision-making.
• Optimize community resources for the mutual benefit of the students, schools and community.
From that framework, five Bold Steps were developed and implemented over the course of the past three years:
• Initial implementation of a district-wide system for Equity.
• Develop and implement a Comprehensive Public Relations Plan.
• Develop a plan to engage and involve parents and community.
• Implement and enhance access to student support resources.
• Research and identify opportunities for innovation.
In July, the board of education heard the final update on the Strategic Plan as each Bold Step Team shared the many areas of success and growth. As the current Strategic Plan sunsetted this summer, the board will begin the development of a new plan this fall with a focus centered more on results of student learning.
We are excited to build on the foundation laid over the past three years of systemic improvement.
We cannot thank our School District of Fort Atkinson community enough for once again supporting our operational referendum. Thank you to those who exercised their right to vote in April, with a special thank you to the pollworkers who ensured proper safety precautions were in place for in-person voters. This year’s election was one like no other; we are deeply grateful to our community for supporting our operational referendum amidst this global pandemic.
Our request to the community passed with 55 percent affirming our ability to exceed the revenue cap — a requirement for virtually all schools given the state’s funding formula. The passing of the referendum is not something that is taken for granted. It is seen as an affirmation from our 1Fort community that there is a desire to continue the level of service that our public schools currently are providing well into the future. We are beyond thankful for the continued support of our community.
We will continue to demonstrate that your financial investment in our students, teachers and staff is well worth it through our prudence and fiscal responsibility.
On Sunday, March 15, the administration team finalized our plans to comply with the state order shutting down all K-12 schools due to COVID-19. Little did we know that we would not return to our school buildings throughout the remainder of the semester. I am so proud of our Fort Atkinson team for a multitude of reasons, I would like to highlight just a few of those accomplishments:
• The Nutrition Team created, planned and executed a drive-up meal service for any children 18 and under in our community regardless of need the very next day.
• After the Safer-At-Home Order was enacted, our Nutrition Team in conjunction with our school bus company created a meal delivery system that served over 2,800 meals each day, for a grand total of 142,744 meals during the shutdown.
• The Instruction and Pupil Services & Special Education Team created, planned and executed 1Fort@Home, a virtual learning program designed to best accommodate our working families, and provided training to staff to deliver this critical programming.
• The Information Technology Team collected Chromebooks from each of our buildings, sanitized, and created a drive-up check-out system for families to utilize for 1Fort@Home. We distributed over 1,300 Chromebooks to students.
• Our teachers transitioned to a virtual classroom where even our youngest learners participated in an age-appropriate amount of time in their Zoom classrooms.
• The Pupil Services & Special Education Team worked with our school counselors to create an emotional support resource website and consistent check-in system for our high-risk students.
• Our board of education kept all of our employees and contractors whole throughout the school closures by reallocating job assignments, creative use of contracted services, and providing additional student and family supports — all while continuing to be prudent and fiscally responsible.
We know that growth happens when we are challenged. The School District of Fort Atkinson has grown tremendously over the course of the last school year, and through these unprecedented times, we will continue to grow and be stronger than ever with the continued support of our community.
As we say,
We are One Team, One District, and One Community.
We are 1Fort.
