Here’s what all winners of Time magazine’s annual honor — Person, Athlete, Entertainer and Heroes of the Year — have in common: They are all successful, but challenged — and even derided — representatives in their fields.
And that’s a powerful statement, for it signals a societal shift into how we now measure success.
You don’t have to be the super best at it, just genuine.
Time magazine this week announced that the Person of the Year for 2021 is billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the world’s largest car company, Tesla, as well as SpaceX, which has won NASA’s exclusive contract to put U.S. astronauts on the moon.
He also doesn’t pay much in taxes.
After Musk won Time’s honor, former presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren dubbed him “Freeloader of the year.” She says Musk is among the U.S. billionaires who doesn’t pay enough taxes.
For Entertainer of the Year, Time picked former Disney star and current singer-songwriter sensation Olivia Rodrigo, only 18, who managed to connect with a younger generation in a powerful way during a pandemic.
Rodrigo is a big star in the making, no doubt. Yet, this year she was embroiled in a plagiarism scandal over a couple of her songs from her hit debut album, “Sour.”
But she has handled the accusations cleverly and with style — and not a declaration to accusers that “I’ll-fight-you-in-court-for-years-to-preserve-my-reputation-as-a-songwriter.”
Instead, Rodrigo turned over half a million dollars in songwriting royalties to the artists who thought they were plagiarized, including Taylor Swift.
Finally, Time’s Athlete of the Year is gymnast Simone Biles, who had a storied career on the mat. Biles mentally stumbled at this year’s Summer Olympics for the world to see when she could not perform her routines. This, only months after testifying as a victim in the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal that embroiled USA Gymnastics.
So Biles is Athlete of the Year not because she led a team to the Super Bowl or ran the fastest or hit the most home runs, she won the honor for faltering — and having the strength to keep moving forward.
It’s a new day out there, even for the way Time annually selects honorees who had a significant year, an annual practice since 1927.
