The follwing editorial is from the Kenosha News.
Making a list, checking it twice …
No, not Santa.
It’s the state Legislature that should start to pore over some of the heated disputes over state election practices and see if they need a tune-up.
You know the ones we’re talking about — the ones that ended up with President Donald Trump calling Wisconsin’s elections a fraud and heading to court to overturn his 21,000-vote loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
Last week, Trump was still at it, ripping conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn for siding with three liberal justices in denying the Trump lawsuit. Hagedorn told the plaintiffs if they were unhappy with election practices, which had been in effect for many years, they should have gone to court earlier and not after the ballots had been counted.
So, yes, it’s clean-up time.
Incoming Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu took the first step last week, calling for a change in state law to allow the counting of absentee ballots before Election Day.
The Oostburg senator had called for that change last year, but it never made it out of committee. This time he’s hoping it gets support from fellow Republicans, who control the state Senate 20-12.
“As long as it’s secure, I think we could get there,” LeMahieu said.
Wisconsin is an outlier among states — it’s only one of four in the nation that forbids clerks from counting absentee ballots before the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. This year, with the pandemic pushing people to come in by absentee or early ballot — close to 2 million or 60 percent of the total vote — it meant results weren’t available until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. the next day in some counties that use centralized voting. State law forbids reporting partial results, so that meant counties like Milwaukee and Dane didn’t have their tally until early in the morning — and they came in heavily for Biden.
That surge for Biden in the middle of the night led to allegations that 100,000 votes had been fraudulently “found,” triggering the subsequent recount and court fights.
It makes sense to allow clerks to begin the counting of absentee ballots either as they come in or a few days before the election, just as long as those votes are not totaled or released until after the polls close on Election Day. So, yes, the early count needs to be secure; otherwise, it could affect turnout by dissuading voters from going to the polls because their candidate is perceived to be far behind or well ahead.
But that’s only the start of the list. The Legislature should also look at other disputed issues that triggered fights — issues like whether people doing early in-person voting should have to sign two forms to get their ballot; whether election clerks can go to parks and collect absentee ballots already mailed to voters (as they did in Madison); whether special drop boxes for absentee ballots can be used; and whether election clerks can fix an absentee ballot that doesn’t have an address for the required witness, a fix that was in some instances done by calling the witness or checking the address of that person in voting records. The law change allowing that was put in place by state Republicans, but that was then and this is now, and it became an issue in the presidential election.
The Trump campaign and conservatives argued in this state, and in others, that election practices could only be set by state Legislatures and not by state election officials. That dispute needs to be resolved, and if our election practices need to be blessed by the Legislature and the governor to make sure we have no future election donnybrooks, then do it.
Do it now in this quiet, less contentious time when issues can be considered with some cool heads. Don’t wait for the fire of the next election.
