JEFFERSON — The Tomorrow's Hope Board of Directors includes:
Brian Fisher, market president of Starion Bank, Middleton; Carolyn Niebler, retired nurse and volunteer board representative; Choron Basu, professor and Sam Walton Fellow in Free Enterprise with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater; Dwight Heaney, executive director of the Fort Memorial Hospital Foundation; Jake Gibson, owner of the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson; Jim Jones, senior sales territory manager for Citgo Petroleum Corp.; and Robyn Newcomb, assistant vice president of marketing and operations for Fort Community Credit Union.
