Dear Annie: I enjoy your daily column in our local paper. Reading the letter from "Still Grieving" brought back memories of the passing of my husband of 44 years. We had a wonderful memorial service. He would have loved it. On the one-year anniversary of his passing, you could also celebrate their birthday, as we did for my husband. My family all gathered together for his favorite home-cooked dinner. After dinner, we all went outside.

My hubby loved golf, and we lived on a course. I had gotten Sharpie markers and a white helium balloon for each one. We each wrote messages and memories on the balloons, gathered in a circle, said a prayer and sent them off. It was an emotional and heartwarming memory that I will forever hold near and dear to my heart.

