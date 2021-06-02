MADISON (AP) — As the 2021 summer travel season kicks off, there is hope, optimism and even predictions of a big rebound for the tourism industry, clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“I think this summer is currently poised to be record breaking,” said David Eades, executive director of the Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau. “I think people are ready to get out. After a long year of isolation they’re wanting to travel, wanting to get out in nature and we’re seeing a huge uptick in business this year.”
Reservations at lodges, hotels, motels and Airbnb properties around the state are surging to pre-pandemic levels, campgrounds are filling up and restaurants and bars are again welcoming customers indoors. Musicians are returning to stages, AirVenture in Oshkosh will happen along with Loon Day in Mercer and, in August, the 170th Wisconsin State Fair, with acts like Hank Williams Jr., the Beach Boys and Billy Idol.
Direct tourism spending in Wisconsin was down 28.3% in 2020 to $9.8 billion, a loss of $3.8 billion. None of the state’s 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending last year. But state tourism officials are touting Wisconsin’s summertime as the “best time.” Inspirations on its website include hikes with a view, ocean-like beaches, “pizza farms,” waterfalls, award-winning public golf courses and eateries that include Tom’s Burned Down Cafe on Madeline Island and Driftless Cafe in downtown Viroqua.
Experts say a full recovery for the state’s tourism industry may not occur until 2023 or 2024, when conventions and business travel return. But leisure travelers toting fishing rods, beach blankets, cameras, bikes and credit cards are providing the fuel for the early rally in tourism spending.
“Travelers are turning to Wisconsin to discover the unexpected while reconnecting with friends and family and getting revenge on a year’s worth of missed vacations,” Anne Sayers, state tourism’s acting secretary said in a statement. This year, she said, “is the return of the great American road trip, and while many travelers (are) still seeking to spread out, others are focusing their itineraries on reconnecting with Wisconsin’s urban communities.”
In Madison, the Dane County Farmer’s will return to the city’s Downtown on June 19, the same day as the reboot of Paddle & Portage. The Union Terrace fully reopened on May 10, the CrossFit Games will return in late July, Ironman Wisconsin in September and the World Dairy Expo in October. UW-Madison officials are planning for Badgers football fans to return to Camp Randall Stadium this fall, while Art Fair on the Square is set for Sept. 25-26.
In 2020, tourism spending in Dane County plunged by $618 million, a 42.5% decrease compared to 2019, the deepest cut in the state. About a third of those losses happened in Madison’s Downtown. But with more events returning and vaccinations climbing, visitor spending is expected to follow.
“Most recently we are seeing the best information, which is that 86% of Americans plan to travel in the next six months,” said Ellie Westman Chin, president and CEO of Destination Madison.
