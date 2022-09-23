Car show fundraiser for the Town of Summer Parks will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The car show will be held in conjunction with Flannel Fest at the Outpost in Fort Atkinson.

There will be plenty of cars to see. Spectators will be able to vote for their favorite car and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.

