Town of Summer Parks fundraiser hosts car show By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Sep 23, 2022

Car show fundraiser for the Town of Summer Parks will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The car show will be held in conjunction with Flannel Fest at the Outpost in Fort Atkinson.There will be plenty of cars to see. Spectators will be able to vote for their favorite car and awards will be given out at 3 p.m.To show a car the cost is $8 and participants are asked to pre-register by calling Terrie at 920-568-0105.If there is rain, the event will be rescheduled for Oct. 8.
