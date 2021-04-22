The new film “ Together Together “ has a great premise: A single, straight man wants to be a father and decides to hire a surrogate to help. It’s fertile territory that has been fairly unexplored in popular art and brings with it a host of built in dramatic and comedic opportunities, especially with someone like Ed Helms leading the cast.

Writer-director Nikole Beckwith (“Stockholm, Pennsylvania”) instead chooses to focus on the relationship between Helms’ character Matt and his surrogate, Anna (Patti Harrison) and it becomes just another semi-quirky, frustratingly surface exploration of two lonely headcases finding comfort in one another.

Matt is a 40-something app developer living a comfortable life in San Francisco. Anna is in her mid-20s and working at a coffee shop. We’re introduced to them as Matt is interviewing potential surrogates and it’s hardly an instant connection.

And although she talks about boundaries, soon she’s staying at his house on the regular and binging “Friends” with him.

Beckwith’s script does have a few moments of grace and humor. Helms gets a particularly beautiful monologue about why he wants a child.

“Together Together” had a chance but comes up short.

Two stars

