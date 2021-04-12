LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills.
The brothers issued separate statements amid a family rift that led to Harry’s decision to step away from royal duties last year, and some have speculated that their grandfather’s funeral may offer an opportunity for them to talk over their differences. Philip, who had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for more than seven decades, died last week at 99.
William, who is second in line to the throne, honored Philip’s lifetime of service to the queen and the United Kingdom as he remembered his grandfather’s “mischievous sense of humor.”
“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation,’’ said the 38-year-old William. “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”
Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip’s funeral service, which will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, west of London. His wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and was advised by her doctor not to make the long journey.
Harry’s statement described Philip as a man who was “authentically himself.”
“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke,” said the 36-year-old Harry. “But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.”
William and his wife also released a picture of Philip sitting in a carriage with his great-grandson, Prince George, their oldest child. Philip has the reins.
