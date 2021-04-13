MADISON (AP) — Republican legislators were poised Tuesday to take another step toward ripping control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The state is in line to receive $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money and, by law, the dollars will be at Evers’ disposal. But Republicans have been loudly demanding they should have a say in the spending, saying that would create more transparency and accountability.

“Instead of one person deciding how these taxpayer dollars should be spent, we really believe we should have a robust debate . . . and give the opportunity for the public to actually see where their dollars eventually will go,” Speaker Robin Vos told reporters.

The Assembly was set to approve a package of GOP bills that would specify how about $2.7 billion of the stimulus would be spent.

