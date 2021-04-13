JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School’s Homecoming will look different this year, but there will be a celebration, with school spirit activities, a Homecoming court and dedicated football game.
Jefferson High School staff members Angie Winchell and Tim Babcock and I have been working closely with principal Steve Dinkel to provide for a special experience while still providing for safety during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The struggle has been real,” Winchell said.
“In a typical year, Jefferson’s Homecoming celebrations would include a pep rally in the school gym, dancing with the marching band, the high school band drum line parading down the halls and a formal dance,” Winchell said. “The pandemic, however, required some revisions to those traditions for this year.”
The school’s Student Council has been hard at work planning a Homecoming theme week to give everyone an opportunity to celebrate this tradition while still adhering to pandemic precautions, Winchell said.
This year’s Homecoming theme is “Decades of Fashion,” with themed dress-up days which started Monday and will continue through Thursday of this week.
Ahead of the special week, Student Council members got together to decorate the hallways with balloons, streamers and more.
Students were invited to nominate their class representatives for Homecoming Court as of Monday, with voting set for Wednesday.
The school is planning a virtual pep rally — so all students, in-person and virtual, can witness it — to announce the court on Thursday.
With the district holding “virtual only” Fridays this year, that marks the last day students will be in school this week, but the fun will continue with the big game Friday night.
Meanwhile, the school is holding a number of dress-up days, starting with ‘50s Day on Monday, ‘80s Day on Tuesday, ‘90s Day on Wednesday and School Spirit/Eagle Colors day on Thursday.
Participating students will be entered in a drawing for prizes.
The school also is hosting a coin war during Homecoming week. The staff member who brings in the most money will be getting a pie in the face.
All proceeds will go to the Steinbach family to help cover medical expenses for baby Elsie, who is facing open heart surgery this month in California.
Elsie’s mom, Alexa Wegner Steinbach, graduated from Jefferson High School in 2012.
The winning staff members will be “pied” in the last minutes of IE time on Thursday.
