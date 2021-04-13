BRODHEAD — The Whitewater boys cross country team fell three points short of taking first place at a four-team invitational held at Brodhead High School on Tuesday.
Trenten Zahn placed as the runner-up in the boys’ race as the Whippets finished with 49 points, Beloit Turner collected 47 points, good for first.
The Whitewater girls earned a third-place finish with 54 points as Beloit Turner (41) narrowly edged out Brodhead (42) for first.
Zahn clocked in with a time of 16 minutes, 59 seconds to lead all Whitewater runners. CJ Tomomitsu (19:19) and Cooper Hammond (19:23) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Will Hoffman finished 12th with a time of 19:38, while Nate Holden timed in at 21:23 for Whitewater.
The girls were led by Sophie Walton’s 23:38 — which was good for eighth overall. The Whippets had four girls finish from 10th to 13th.
Gwen Truesdale (24:04) was 10th, Trinity Nickels (24:48) was 11th, Olive Coburn (25:29) was 12th and Lauren Buehler (25:39) was 13th.
