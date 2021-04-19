ELKHORN AP) — A food plant employee is suing his Walworth County employer alleging he contracted the coronavirus at work and infected his wife who died from the disease.
Rigoberto Ruiz, of Beloit, says ConAgra Foods didn’t enforce a policy to ensure that employees wore masks at its Darien plant. Ruiz says supervisors failed to take corrective action when employees failed to wear masks at the plant, which processes frozen vegetables.
Ruiz’s wife, Martha Amador De Ruiz, died of COVID-19 complications on May 5, 2020.
Company spokesman Dan Hare said it has taken many preventive measures to keep people safe across the plant, including the use of face masks and shields, social distancing and plexiglass barriers between work stations where people work less than 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.
Last July, 221 of the more than 800 workers at the facility tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak at the Darien facility was the third largest among facilities and businesses in Wisconsin as of June 1, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Conagra Brands, which owns ConAgra Foods, is asking the federal court in Wisconsin’s Eastern District to take the case from Walworth County Circuit Court, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.