The Fort Atkinson boys track and field team won the 73rd iteration of its home invitational, which was making a return after a two-year hiatus, at Jones Dairy Farm Stadium on Friday.
The Blackhawk boys won four events.
Senior Drew Evans won the shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 6 inches and claimed the discus (150-04).
Junior Aiden Worden won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 12.57 seconds and junior teammate Ethan Larson took second in 2:14.17.
The 3,200 relay of Worden, junior Anthony Henrichon, Larson and sophomore Ben Stricker won in 8:47.77.
Fort's boys had eight second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
Sophomore Will Chapman was second in both the 100 in 11.65 and the high jump (5-6), Stricker was second in the 3,200 in 10:11.85, senior Nolan Zachgo was second in both the 110 high hurdles (15.73) and the 300 hurdles (42.35) and took third in the long jump (18-11 1/2). Henrichon was third in the 1,600 in 5:04.16 and senior Jose Payano was third in the discus (117-11).
The 800 relay of senior Scott Buchta, sophomore Payton Wiesen, Chapman and senior Jacob Ashland was second in 1:38.26. The 1,600 relay of Chapman, Worden, senior Preston Whitcomb and Zachgo was second in 3:45.45. The 400 relay of seniors Alec Courtier and Evan Dudzek, Buchta and Ashland took third in 47.06.
Fort's girls scored 97 points to finish third and were victorious in seven events.
Senior Adyn Theriault won both the 100 in 12.84 and the 200 in 27.23 and placed second in the long jump (16-6 1/2).
Junior Kaitlyn Burke won the 400 in 1:07.31, senior Jada Zorn won the 800 in 2:27.01 and freshman Mary Worden won the 1,600 in 5:33.39.
The 1,600 relay of senior Laurel Miller, Burke, Worden and Zorn won in 4:19.05 and the same quartet won the 3,200 relay in 10:11.45.
Sophomore Maddy Kontny was third in the 200 in 29.62.
Whitewater's boys scored 80 points to place fifth and the girls team was sixth with 72 points.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 3,200 in 10:07.29 and junior CJ Tomomitsu won the pole vault (11-0).
The 3,200 relay of Hefty, sophomore Nate Holden, senior Cooper Hammond and sophomore Ethan Barels took second in 8:47.79. Junior Connor Raupp was second in both the shot put (44-1 1/4) and the discus (130-5). Freshman Traysen Thompson was third in the 200 in 25.02.
For the girls, junior Izzy Dieter won the discus (98-10) and was third in the pole vault (8-0). Junior Grace Villarreal was second in the 400 in 1:08.51, junior Evie Troxel was second in the pole vault (8-0) and freshman Calli Grosinske was third in the long jump (15-9 1/4). The 400 relay of freshmen Syler Hibbs and A'Lani Rogers and juniors Madelynn Buehler and Emma Weigel took third in 54.82. Rogers, Weigel, Buehler and Grosinske were third in the 800 relay in 1:55.43.
Johnson Creek's girls scored 78 points, finishing fourth, and the boys team scored 13 points to place sixth.
Freshman Rylee Hucke was second in the 3,200 in 14:08.80. Senior Adriell Patterson was second in the 300 hurdles in 52.34 and third in the 100 hurdles in 17.88. Junior Brittany Rue was second in the high jump (5-0). The 400 relay of junior Brooklyn Patterson, senior Denalyn Siewert, freshman Dominique Patterson and Rue were second in the 400 relay in 53.72. Adriell Patterson, Siewert, Brooklyn Patterson and Dominique Patterson were second in the 800 relay in 1:54.49.
Junior Kylie Hehr was third in the discus (92-9 3/4) and Siewert was third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-0.
For the Bluejays boys, senior Camren Smith was third in the 400 in 57.42.
Team scores - girls: Mount Horeb 202, McFarland 149, Fort Atkinson 97, Johnson Creek 78, Whitewater 72, Deerfield 54.
Team scores - boys: Fort Atkinson 169, Mount Horeb 142, McFarland 138, Deerfield 115, Whitewater 80, Johnson Creek 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.