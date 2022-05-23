MUKWONAGO — Fort Atkinson’s girls track and field team finished third and the boys took fifth at Monday’s WIAA Division 1 regional at Mukwonago High School.
The Fort girls scored 87 points, winning four events while earning a pair of second-place finishes. The top four in each event advance to the sectional competition, which will be held Thursday at Sun Prairie High School starting at 4:15 p.m.
The girls 3,200 meter relay of seniors Laurel Miller and Sophie Chapman, freshman Mary Worden and senior Jada Zorn won in 10 minutes, 22.12 seconds. Mukwonago was second in 10:32.90.
The 1,600 relay of senior Adyn Theriault, Miller, Worden and Zorn won in 4:09.46 by nearly six seconds.
Worden won the 3,200 in 12:00.43 and Chapman was third in 12:14.82.
Zorn was second in the 1,600 in 5:45.01. Mukwonago junior Eva Koos won in 5:41.65.
Theriault won the long jump (16 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.84.
The 800 relay of sophomore Maddy Kontny and juniors Kaitlyn Burke and Mallory Gasper and Theriault took third in 1:51.10. Gasper finished third in the 200 in 27.24.
Junior Trinity Wilson cleared 9-0, finishing third in the pole vault.
On the boys side, Fort scored 84.5 points and claimed three events, finishing second in two more.
Senior Nolan Zachgo won the 300 hurdles in 39.93 by over a second and was second in the 110 meter high hurdles in 15.42. Waterford junior Carter Maffet won 110 hurdles in 14.90.
Sophomore Ben Stricker won the 3,200 in 10:06.37 by over five seconds.
Senior Drew Evans won the shot put with a throw of 54-11 by nearly three feet. Evans took second in the discus with a throw of 162-4 to establish a new school record. The previous record was 160-10.
The 800 relay of senior Alec Courtier, sophomore Will Chapman and seniors Scott Buchta and Jacob Ashland took fourth in 1:36.80. Chapman was third in the 200 in 23.17, advancing by five one hundredths of a second.
The 3,200 relay of junior Anthony Henrichon, freshman Owen Geiger and juniors Ethan Larson and Aiden Worden took fourth in 9:12.68.
Those narrowly missing out on advancing for the boys included Aiden Worden, who was fifth in the 800 in 2:05.84. The 1,600 relay of senior Preston Whitcomb, Larson, Worden and Zachgo finished fifth in 3:35.42. Burlington grabbed the last qualifying spot in 3:35.11. Senior Jose Payano was fifth in the discus (127-7). For the girls, senior Morgan Brown was fifth in the discus (92-4).
Team scores — girls: Mukwonago 241, Waterford 107, Fort Atkinson 87, Badger 75.5, Elkhorn 70.5, Burlington 54, Wilmot 31, Beloit Memorial 24.
Team scores — boys: Mukwonago 168, Badger 108, Elkhorn 98, Burlington 88, Fort Atkinson 84.5, Waterford 79, Wilmot 39.5, Beloit Memorial 32.
