Track and field: Fort's Evans wins indoor state title in shot put; Cambridge's Colts wins triple jump

Apr 10, 2022

WHITEWATER -- Fort Atkinson's Drew Evans and Cambridge's Trey Colts each won events at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championship at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.

Evans, a senior, claimed the shot put title with a throw of 53 feet, six inches to better Kimberly junior Ben Youngworth, who placed second, by eight inches.

Colts, a senior, won the triple jump with a mark of 45 feet, 9 1/2 inches and was fourth in the high jump (6-2).

Cambridge senior Carter Brown took 14th in the 400 in 54.09.
