MCFARLAND -- Jefferson's boys track and field team won five events en route to finishing second at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday.
The Eagles boys scored 122 points. Madison Memorial (167) took first.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.66 seconds by 0.38 over Madison East senior Manjot Singh. Hottinger also won the 300 hurdles by over a second in 42.84.
Senior Sawyer Thorp won the 800 meters by 12 seconds in 1:58.37.
Senior Jesse Heller won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 8 1/2 inches.
Jefferson's 1,600 relay won by over 12 seconds in 3:29.99.
Senior Brady Gotto was second in the 100 in 11.17, narrowly getting edged out by Madison Memorial senior Anthony Ward, who won in 11.16.
Senior Andrew Gee took second in the pole vault (10-0).
Senior Mason Marin was third in 1,600 in 4:47.60 and took fourth in the 800 (2:11.52).
Junior Paden Phillips was third in the triple jump (39-7 1/2).
Senior Brady Lehman was third in the shot put (41-4).
The Eagles' 3,200 relay got third in 9:03.79 and their 400 relay was third in 47.12.
Jefferson's girls team scored 80 points to place fifth and junior Ayianna Johnson won two events.
Johnson claimed the discus with a throw of 125-4 and the shot put (37-11 3/4) and was second in the triple jump (33-1 1/2).
Junior Emma Riedl was second in the 200 in 28.87 and finished fourth in the 100 (13.72).
The Eagles' 800 relay was second in 1:58.09.
Freshman Lexi Weinbrenner placed third in 3,200 in 13:15.12.
Senior Emily Zilisch tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
Junior Jocelyn Ramirez was fifth in the 800 in 2:40.53.
FORT BOYS 7TH, GIRLS 8TH
Fort Atkinson's boys track and field team scored 59 points, while the girls scored 35 points.
For the boys, junior Paddy Keelty won the shot put (42-5 3/4) and senior teammate Randeep Pangli (37-11 1/2) was fifth.
Sophomore Ben Stricker was third in the 800 in 2:10.85.
Senior Jose Payano was third in the discus (117-2) and senior teammate Josh Juarez (114-1) placed fourth.
Junior Aiden Worden was fourth in the 400 in 55.60.
Sophomore Will Chapman was fifth in the high jump (5-10).
Senior Preston Whitcomb finished seventh in the 1,600 in 4:59.01.
On the girls side, senior Sophie Chapman was second in the 3,200 in 12:17.14.
Sophomore Maddy Kontny took fourth in the 200 in 29.59 and placed fifth in the 100 in 13.96.
Senior Laurel Miller was fourth in the 800 in 2:35.18.
Junior Kaitlyn Burke placed fourth in the 400 in 1:08.27.
Senior Trinity Wilson tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-0).
Senior Morgan Brown was fifth in the discus (97-8).
The Eagles compete at a triangular in Edgerton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., while the Blackhawks a dual versus Edgewood on Tuesday, April 19, at 4 p.m.
Team scores - girls: Madison Memorial 147, DeForest 111, Baraboo 102, Madison Edgewood 100, Jefferson 80, McFarland 66, Madison East 49, Fort Atkinson 35.
Team scores - boys: Madison Memorial 167, Jefferson 122, Madison Edgewood 95, Baraboo 76, Madison East 68.5, DeForest 61, Fort Atkinson 59, McFarland 43.5.
