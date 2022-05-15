BELOIT -- Junior Ayianna Johnson won three field events in the girls competition and senior Nick Hottinger swept the hurdles races for Jefferson's track and field team at the Rock Valley Conference meet held Beloit Turner on Saturday.
Johnson just keeps on collecting hardware, winning the triple jump, shot put and discus while also placing third in the 200 in 27.25 seconds.
Johnson won the triple jump by five inches with a mark of 35 feet, 7 inches. In the shot put, Johnson's throw of 39-11 1/2 was more than five feet better than second place. Johnson's discus throw of 144-1 was 34 feet longer than the second-place distance. Johnson is a back-to-back conference champion in the shot put and discus.
The Jefferson boys, meanwhile, won conference titles in four events, finishing second overall with 118 points behind McFarland (127). The Eagles tallied 11 top-three finishes.
Hottinger claimed the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.36 while crossing the line first in the 300 hurdles in 41.05.
Jefferson's 800 relay of senior Eddy Rodriguez, junior Paden Phillips and seniors Marcus Owen and Brady Gotto won by nearly three full seconds in 1:31.33 to set a new conference record.
The 1,600 relay of Rodriguez, Owen, Hottinger and senior Sawyer Thorp won in 3:36.22. Evansville was second in 3:38.61.
Gotto took third in the highly-contested 100 meter dash in 10.84 in his bid to repeat as conference champion. McFarland sophomore Andrew Kelley won in 10.82 and Turner senior Camden Combs took second in 10.83.
Gotto took second in the 200 in 22.34 to Combs, who won in 22.25, for the second straight season. Kelley was third in 22.40 and Phillips was fourth in 23.17.
Thorp finished third in the 400 in 52.72, junior Austin Gotto was third in the 110 hurdles in 17.37 and took fifth in the 300 hurdles (44.29), senior Mason Marin was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:28.71 and placed fifth in the 1,600 in 4:44.45, Owen was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 44.13.
Jefferson senior Jesse Heller took second in the long jump (21 feet, 5 1/4 inches) and finished fifth in the 100 in 11.23.
The 400 relay of Rodriguez, senior Brady Lehman, Phillips and Heller finished second in 45.10 to Brodhead/Juda, which won in 44.55.
Andrew Gee was third in the pole vault (11-0), Phillips was seventh in the triple jump (37-10 1/2) and Lehman took eighth in the discus (109-9 1/4).
On the girls side, freshman Lexi Weinbrenner was fourth in the 800 in 2:38.95 and fourth in the 1,600 in 5:49.16. Junior teammate Jocelyn Ramirez was sixth in the 1,600 in 5:59.40 and placed fifth in the 3,200 in 13:23.64. Freshman Olivia Jennrich was sixth in the 3,200 in 13:33.97.
The 1,600 relay of freshman Mackenzie Denton, Weinbrenner, sophomore Grace Behm and junior Emma Reidl took fourth in 4:34.83.
Senior Emily Zilisch was fourth in the pole vault (8-6) and sophomore Alexis Dobson was eighth in the shot put (30-9).
Jefferson's WIAA Division 2 regional will be held at Lake Mills High School on Monday, May 23.
Whitewater girls 3rd, boys 4th
Whitewater's girls scored 79.5 points, placing third.
Junior Madelynn Buehler won the 200 in 26.94 and took second in the 100 in 12.71 to Clinton senior Sylvia Johansen, who won in 12.38. Whippets junior Kindyl Kilar was second in the 400 in 1:00.72 to East Troy junior Sophia Rondeau, who won in 1:00.70. Kilar also finished fourth in the 100 in 12.86 and placed fourth in the 200 in 27.27.
The 400 relay of senior Olive Coburn, Buehler, junior Emma Weigel and freshman A'Lani Rogers won in 51.64 and the 800 relay of freshman Calli Grosinske, Coburn, Weigel and freshman Skyler Hibbs took second in 1:52.47. Big Foot won in 1:51.14.
Junior Evie Troxel finished third in the pole vault (8-6) and junior teammate Izzy Dieter took fifth (8-0).
Freshman Carley Boudreau finished fifth in the 300 hurdles in 56.51, junior Grace Villarreal was sixth in the 400 in 1:05.31 and Weigel was seventh in the 200 in 27.84.
On the boys side, Whitewater scored 70 points and placed fourth.
Freshman Jack Hefty won the 3,200 in 10:21.03 in a tight race versus Big Foot senior Gus Foster, who took second in 10:23.83. Hefty was second in the 1,600 in 4:31.21 to Foster, who won in 4:25.38.
Junior Connor Raupp won the discus with a throw of 135-1 and junior teammate Jake Kuhlow took second (123-4). Raupp was sixth in the shot put (40-5) and Kuhlow placed eighth (39-4 1/2).
Junior CJ Tomomitsu was second in the pole vault (12-0).
Sophomore Ethan Dugan was second in the 400 in 52.69 and senior teammate Connor Sharlow was fifth in 53.90.
The 3,200 relay of senior Cooper Hammond, sophomore Nate Holden, freshman Miles Nickelsburg and Dugan placed fourth in 9:14.54.
Whitewater's Division 2 regional will be at Big Foot High School on Monday, May 23.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET
At Beloit Turner
BOYS
Team scores—McFarland 127; Jefferson 118; Brodhead/Juda 98; Whitewater 70; Walworth Big Foot 62; Clinton 59; Beloit Turner 59; Evansville 44; East Troy 32; Edgerton 31.
100-meter dash—1, Kelley, M, :10.82; 2, Camden Combs, BT, :10.83. 200—1, Combs, BT, :22.25. 400—1, Kelley, M, :51.47; 2, Ethan Dugan, W, :52.69. 800—1, Gus Foster, WBF, 2:00.17; 3, Jost Hornbostel, C, 2:09.71. 1,600—1, Foster, WBF, 4:25.38; 2, Jack Hefty, W, 4:31.21. 3,200—1, Hefty, W, 10:21.03; 2, Foster, WBF, 10:23.83; 3, Quinn McCabe, C, 10:25.14.
110 hurdles—1, Hottinger, J, :15.36. 300 hurdles—1, Hottinger, J, :41.05; 3, Caleb Miller, Ev, :43.44.
400 relay—1, Brodhead/Juda (Blake Senobe, Leon Saunders, Sy Weeden, Brady Bruns), :44.55. 800 relay—1, Jefferson, 1:31.33; 2, Walworth Big Foot (Basil Demco, Hudson Torrez, Jax Hertel, Kaeden Weberpal), 1:34.07; 3, Brodhead/Juda (Blake Matthys, Senobe, Leon Saunders, Bruns), 1:34.20. 1,600 relay—1, Jefferson, 3:36.22; 2, Evansville (Noah Deml, Xavier Diebold, Blake Elliott, Bryce Hughes), 3:38.61. 3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Hornbostel, Cody Sullivan, Hunter Greer, Quinn McCabe), 8:41.60.
Pole vault—1, Kaden Rambatt, WBF, 15-3; 2, C.J. Tomomitsu, W, 12-0. High jump—1, Josiah Engen, BrJ, 6-0; 2, Manny Galvan, BT, 5-8. Long jump—1, Combs, BT, 22-9½; 3, Bruns, BrJ, 19-10. Triple jump—1, Combs, BT, 43-9 ¼; 2, Nathan Engen, BrJ, 39-8½; 3, Wyatt Klitzman, Ev, 39-1.
Shot put—1, Matthys, BrJ, 45-0; 2, Gage Boegli, BrJ, 44-7½; 3, Owen Douglas, C, 43-4. Discus—1, Connor Raupp, W, 135-1; 2, Jake Kuhlow, W, 123-4; 3, Braden Troeger, Ed, 120-1.
GIRLS
Team scores—Brodhead/Juda 133.5; McFarland 110.5; Whitewater 79.5; Jefferson 72; Clinton 67; Walworth Big Foot 62; Evansville 58.5; East Troy 58; Edgerton 41; Beloit Turner 18.
100-meter dash—1, Sylvia Johansen, C, :12.38; 2, Madelynn Buehler, W, :12.71; 3, Lydia Larson, WBF, :12.83. 200—1, Buehler, W, :26.94; 2, Stella Arn, BrJ, :27.20. 400—1, Rondeau, ET, 1:00.70; 2, Kindyl Kilar, W, 1:00.72; 3, Arn, BrJ, 1:03.12. 800—1, Kalena Riemer, BrJ, 2:32.52; 2, Lydia Seifarth, BT, 2:33.60. 1,600—1, Seifarth, BT, 5:29.04; 2, Paige Damman, C, 5:38.18; 3, Jessi Salimes, Ed, 5:44.37. 3,200—1, Rosemary Gallagher, Ev, 12:53.38; 2, Salimes, Ed, 12:57.05; 3, Damman, C, 13:03.47.
100 hurdles—1, Addison Yates, BrJ, :16.18. 300 hurdles—1, Innes, M, :48.79; 2, Yates, BrJ, :49.36.
400 relay—1, Whitewater (Olive Coburn, Buehler, Emma Weigel, Alani Rogers), :51.64; 3, Big Foot (Lydia Larson, Alyssa Marsh, Elliana Pape, Leeza Patterson), :52.67. 800 relay—1, Big Foot (Larson, Marsh, Pape, Patterson), 1:51.14; 2, Whitewater (Calli Grosinske, Coburn, Weigel, Skyler Hibbs), 1:52.47. 1,600 relay—1, East Troy, 4:18.75; 2, Brodhead/Juda (Arn, Madi Brown, Riemer, Yates), 4:24.97. 3,200 relay—1, Clinton (Mueller, Hannah Hahn, Maly, Damman), 10:51.07); 3, Brodhead/Juda (Riemer, Brown, Olivia Hartwig, Lexie Lobeck), 11:07.40.
Pole vault—1, Ackley, M, 10-0; 2, Carmen Gresens, Ed, 9-0; 3, Evie Troxel, W, 8-6. High jump—1, Kuehl, M, 4-8; 2, Zada Maly, C, 4-8; 3, Madi Brown, C, 4-8. Long jump—1, Yates, BrJ, 16-10; 2, Rachael Klitzman, Ev, 16-3; 3, Ellie Yates, BrJ, 16-2¼. Triple jump—1, Johnson, J, 35-7; 2, Patterson, WBF, 35-2; 3, Yates, BrJ, 33-5¾.
Shot put—1, Johnson, J, 39-11 ½; 2, Kiara Moe, BrJ, 34-9; 3, Sydney Lueck, WBF, 33-1. Discus—1, Johnson, J, 144-1; 2, Lueck, WBF, 110-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.