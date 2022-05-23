Palmyra-Eagle sophomore Isaac Perez was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 18.58 seconds and placed third in the 300 hurdles in 48.79 as the Panther boys scored 151 points to win Monday's WIAA Division 3 regional held in Palmyra. Perez is pictured here competing in the team's regional prep meet on Thursday.
PALMYRA -- The Palmyra-Eagle boys track and field team won Monday's WIAA Division 3 regional in Palmyra.
The Panthers, who scored 151 points to easily top The Prairie School (129), won four events, adding seven second-place finishes.
Freshman Dylan Riener won the discus (103-01) and sophomore teammate Dylan Kysely took second (101-08). Riener also won the pole vault (7-0).
Freshman Logan Lebanowski won the triple jump (36-9) and junior teammate Dalton Moyer finished third (36-1 1/2).
Sophomore Zander Garlock won the shot put (44-11).
Sophomore Isaac Perez was second in the 110 high hurdles in 18.58 and junior teammate Noah Brahm was fourth (19.92). In the 300 hurdles, sophomore Chris Carlson took second in 46.44 and Perez was third in 48.79. Brahm was fourth in the high jump (5-6).
The 800 relay of freshman Willson Jones, sophomores Joseph Brown and Anton Temple and senior Dalton Metzdorf took second in 1:37.01. The same quartet took second in the 400 relay in 46.97. The 1,600 relay of Jones, junior Dylan Agen, Temple and Metzdorf finished second in 3:36.93.
Junior Blake Isaacsen was second in the 3,200 in 11:10.06 and freshman Xavier Mishler finished third in the long jump (18-0 1/2).
Junior J.D. Merryfield took fourth in the 200 in 25.55, advancing by eight one hundredths of a second.
Palmyra-Eagle's girls team scored 55 points, placing third.
The 800 relay of senior Kyler Koutsky and sophomores Lainey Fredrick and Tayler Harbison and freshman Anna Snorek placed second in 1:54.88. The same quartet took second in the 400 relay in 55.78.
Fredrick was second in the 300 hurdles in 55.69, Koutsky was third in the 100 in 13.44, freshman Haley Woessner took third in the 100 hurdles in 24.16 Snorek was fourth in the 800 in 2:51.42 and freshman Alayna Kalvin-Salemla took fourth in the shot put (26-7).
The top four in each event advance to Thursday's sectional, which will be at Cambridge High School.
Team scores - boys: Palmyra-Eagle 151, The Prairie School 129, Kenosha St Joseph 88, Catholic Central 59, Eastbrook Academy 42, St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 36, Salam 29, The Hope School 27, Kenosha Christian Life 18, University Lake 13, Trinity Academy 10.
Team scores - girls: Catholic Central 216, The Prairie School 108, Palmyra-Eagle 55, Kenosha St. Joseph 39, University Lake School 30, The Hope School 23, Eastbrook Academy 7, Trinity Academy 6, St. John's Northwestern Military Academies 6, Kenosha Christian Life 6, Salam 4.
