WHITEWATER --

Fort boys

Senior Drew Evans was second in the shot put (52-7) and junior teammate Paddy Keelty placed sixth (42-6).

Braden Traxler was fourth in the 200 meters in 25.15 and fourth in the 400 meters in 57.01.

Junior Giovanni Monte was sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:16.05.

Jefferson girls

Junior Ayianna Johnson won the triple jump (34-8) and shot put (37-1).

Senior Emily Zilisch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).

Fort girls

Senior Laurel Miller was second in the 400 meters in 1:08.02 and fourth in the 1,600 meters in 5:55.

Senior Morgan Brown was fifth in the shot put (29-6).

Senior Trinity Wilson tied for seventh in the pole vault, clearing seven feet.

Whitewater boys

Freshman Jack Hefty won the 1,600 meters in 4:41.42 and senior teammate Cooper Hammond was fourth (5:07.76).

Junior CJ Tomomitsu placed fifth in the pole vault (9-6).

Junior Aaron Porras tied for seventh in the 55 meters in 7.0.

Junior Connor Raupp was eighth in the shot put (41-8).

Jefferson boys

Senior Marcus Owen won the 400 meters in 55.20 and junior teammate Padel Phillips was sixth (57.40).

Senior Andrew Gee tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-6).

Sophomore Colton Krause was sixth in the long jump (19-2).

Whitewater girls

The Whippets' 800 meter relay won in 1:53.65.

Senior Gwen Truesdale was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 6:28.6.

Freshman Athena Soto was eighth in the 400 meters in 1:13.19.

Senior Olive Coburn was eighth in the 200 meters in 29.8.

1,600 meter relay was third in 4:46.99.

Recommended for you

Load comments