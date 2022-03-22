Track and field: By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group Mar 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Jefferson senior Marcus Owen competes in the boys 400 meters at Tuesday's Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater. Owen won the race in 55.20. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson junior Ayianna Johnson competes in the girls triple jump at the Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday. Johnson won the event with a jump of 34 feet, 8 inches. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Fort Atkinson senior Laurel Miller competes in the girls 400 meters race at the Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday. Miller finished second with a time of 1 minute, 8.02 seconds. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Fort Atkinson senior Drew Evans competes in the boys shot put at the Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday. Evans was second in the event with a throw of 52 feet, 7 inches. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Fort Atkinson's Braden Traxler competes in the boys 400 meters at Tuesday's Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater. Traxler was fourth in 57.01. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Whitewater's Emma Wiegel runs the anchor leg of the girls 800-meter relay at the Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday. The Whippets won the race with a time of 1 minute, 53.65 seconds. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER --Fort boysSenior Drew Evans was second in the shot put (52-7) and junior teammate Paddy Keelty placed sixth (42-6).Braden Traxler was fourth in the 200 meters in 25.15 and fourth in the 400 meters in 57.01.Junior Giovanni Monte was sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:16.05.Jefferson girlsJunior Ayianna Johnson won the triple jump (34-8) and shot put (37-1).Senior Emily Zilisch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).Fort girlsSenior Laurel Miller was second in the 400 meters in 1:08.02 and fourth in the 1,600 meters in 5:55.Senior Morgan Brown was fifth in the shot put (29-6).Senior Trinity Wilson tied for seventh in the pole vault, clearing seven feet.Whitewater boysFreshman Jack Hefty won the 1,600 meters in 4:41.42 and senior teammate Cooper Hammond was fourth (5:07.76).Junior CJ Tomomitsu placed fifth in the pole vault (9-6).Junior Aaron Porras tied for seventh in the 55 meters in 7.0.Junior Connor Raupp was eighth in the shot put (41-8).Jefferson boysSenior Marcus Owen won the 400 meters in 55.20 and junior teammate Padel Phillips was sixth (57.40).Senior Andrew Gee tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-6).Sophomore Colton Krause was sixth in the long jump (19-2).Whitewater girlsThe Whippets' 800 meter relay won in 1:53.65.Senior Gwen Truesdale was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 6:28.6.Freshman Athena Soto was eighth in the 400 meters in 1:13.19.Senior Olive Coburn was eighth in the 200 meters in 29.8.1,600 meter relay was third in 4:46.99. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now UW-Whitewater women's basketball: Warhawks hold off Amherst to advance to championship game State boys basketball tournament returns to Kohl Center this week Robert John "Bob" Heger NCAA III women's Final Four: Carollo family embracing Final Four run Whitewater youth apprentice hopes to advance in health Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
