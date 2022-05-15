OREGON -- The Fort Atkinson track and field team totaled five top-three finishes at the Tom Mueller Invitational held at Oregon High School on Friday.

Senior Adyn Theriault was third in the girls 100-meter dash in 13.16 and sophomore teammate Maddy Kontny was eighth in 13.98.

Fort's 800 relay team took third in 1:55.54.

Senior Morgan Brown was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet, 9 1/2 inches. Freshman Mykenna Gray was eighth (29-9 3/4).

For the boys, junior Cal Fettig placed second in the 400 in 59.26 and sophomore teammate Payton Wiesen was third in 1:00.38.

The 800 relay team took third in 1:36.08.

