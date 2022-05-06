EDGERTON -- Jefferson's boys track and field team placed fifth at Friday's Tider Invitational hosted by Edgerton High School.
The Eagles boys scored 65 points.
Senior Brady Gotto won the 100-meter dash in 11.12 seconds over Elkhorn senior Ryan Burns who finished second in 11.24 and Edgerton junior Beau Allison who finished third in 11.30.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 300-meter low hurdles by nearly a full second in 40.77 and was second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.2 to Lodi senior Lucas Heyroth, who finished in 14.65.
400 relay of senior Eddy Rodriguez was second in 45.29.
Senior Mason Marin was fourth in the 3,200 in 10:08.47.
Senior Jesse Heller was third in the long jump (20-3) and senior Andrew Gee was third in the pole vault (10-6).
For the girls, who scored 45 points to finish eighth, junior Ayianna Johnson won three events, claiming the triple jump (34-4), discus (131-3) and shot put (37-9 1/2) and finished sixth in the 200 in 28.13.
3,200 relay was third in 11:18.45.
Whitewater's girls team scored 48 points to place seventh.
The 400 relay won in 51.65, holding off Mount Horeb, which finished second in 51.81.
Junior Evie Troxel won the pole vault (9-3).
Junior Madelynn Buehler was second in the 200 in 27.06, Junior Kindyl Kilar was third in the 100 in 12.85.
1,600 relay was third in 4:26.68.
Junior Izzy Dieter was fifth in the discus (96-0).
Whitewater boys team scored 30 points and took 10th.
Freshman Jack Hefty was second in the 1,600 in 4:30.22 and senior teammate Cooper Hammond took seventh in 4:58.7.
Junior CJ Tomomitsu was second in the pole vault (12-0).
Junior Connor Raupp was fifth in the discus (133-8) and junior teammate Jake Kuhlow was sixth (126-2).
Team scores - girls: Mount Horeb 131, Lodi 119, Platteville 87, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 85, Monroe 71, Elkhorn 59, Whitewater 48, Jefferson 45, Edgerton 29, La Crosse Aquinas 20, Poynette 6.
Team scores - boys: Monroe 113.33, Elkhorn 105, Lodi 96, Platteville 78, Jefferson 65, Mount Horeb 61, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 51.33, La Crosse Aquinas 47, Edgerton 30.33, Whitewater 30, Poynette 24.
