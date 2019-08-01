JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last week on 25 traffic crashes, which injured six people and resulted in five citations.
The tally also included 10 vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Ixonia
A car-deer crash at 11:34 p.m. July 8 injured the driver of the vehicle involved. The incident took place on County Highway CW northbound, 775 feet east of Marsh Road.
The driver, Nathaniel Quentin Dunn, 23, Watertown, received “suspected minor injury” and was transported by private vehicle to the Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
Dunn was operating a 2007 Chevrolet K1500 light truck when the crash occurred.
Town of Concord
A two-vehicle crash at 4:05 p.m. July 25 injured four people. The incident occurred on County Highway E southbound, 109 feet south of Northside Drive.
David Lee Michaelson, 53, Watertown, received “suspected serious injury” in the crash and was transported by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment. He was operating a 2003 Pontiac four-door car.
Meanwhile, a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle owned by Gina R. Ciesielczyk of Somonauk, Ill., was pulling a trailer owned by Theresa M. Corriveau, also of Illinois.
Ciesielczyk was driving the SUV. She received suspected minor injury in the crash and was transported via ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.
The vehicle also carried passengers, Theresa M. Charette-Corriveau, 56, of Somonauk, Ill., and Justin Ciesielczyk, 15, also of Somonauk. Both passengers received “suspected minor injury” in the crash, the report said.
Charette-Corriveau required ambulance transport to the Aurora hospital, while Justin Ciesielczyk did not require ambulance transport, the report said.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 8:47 p.m. July 27 resulted in two citations to a Janesville driver, including one for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.
The incident took place on Vickerman Road, 666 feet north of County Line Road.
Driver Tanya Dee K. J. Fritz, Janesville, received “possible injury” but did not require ambulance transport from the scene. She was operating a 2005 Saturn Vue sport utility vehicle owned by Gary L. Fritz of Janesville when the crash occurred.
She also faces a citation for unsafe lane deviation.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the Saturn was southbound on Vickerman Road when a passer-by called the vehicle in as a “possible OWI.”
Meanwhile, Fritz drove the Saturn onto a grassy right-of-way area on the west side of the road. She apparently attempted but failed to avoid a roadside mailbox, hitting and damaging the mailbox owned by Paul M. Cooper at N152 Vickerman Road, Fort Atkinson.
The vehicle then returned to the road, but the driver reportedly overcorrected and the Saturn entered into a “yaw,” leaving the roadway and entering the west shoulder. From there, the vehicle continued through brush until it struck a tree.
The Saturn came to rest with its front end suspended on the tree, the report said.
