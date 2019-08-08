JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports in the last three days on 12 traffic crashes, which injured four people and resulted in two citations.
The tally also includes five vehicle-deer collisions and one vehicle-raccoon collision resulting in crashes.
Town of Milford
A motorcycle crash at 2:50 p.m. July 27 injured two people and resulted in two citations to the driver. The incident took place on County Highway G northbound, 126 feet north of Holzhueter Lane.
Raymond Robert Ross, 49, Watertown, faces citations for operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license and for failure to keep his vehicle under control.
He and a passenger, Janet Mae Ross, 55, Watertown, were injured in the crash. Both subsequently were transported via ambulance to the Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment.
Raymond Ross was driving a 2006 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle when the crash occurred, with Janet as a passenger.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the motorcycle was northbound when it entered a left curve too fast and the cycle entered the ditch. The driver subsequently lost control of the bike, the report said, and the cycle slid onto one side.
Both individuals on the cycle then “bounced off,” the report said, becoming injured.
The report noted that neither driver nor passenger wore regulation protective gear, only sunglasses.
Town of Jefferson
A motorcycle-versus-deer crash at 9:07 p.m. July 27 resulted in injury to the driver.
The incident occurred on County Highway N northbound, .25 mile south of South Whitewater Avenue.
The driver, M. Lynne Thatcher, 73, Madison, received “suspected minor injury” and subsequently was transported via ambulance to the Fort Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Thatcher was operating a 2014 “Cana Spyder” motorcycle when the crash occurred.
The crash report states the motorcycle was northbound on Highway N when it struck a deer in the road and the driver lost control. The cycle then went off the road to the east and Thatcher fell off, landing on grass on the east side of the road.
The cycle continued down an embankment, heading into some brush before coming to a rest.
The report noted that the driver experienced memory loss and did not remember how the crash occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.