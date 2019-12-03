Six members of Johnson Creek’s volleyball team were recognized in Trailways South all-conference volleyball voting held recently.
Sophomore Isabelle Doherty and junior Kaiyli Thompson each were named first-teamers for the Bluejays. Senior Lillian Hammond was the lone first-teamer for Palmyra-Eagle.
Making the second team was sophomore Lexi Swanson. Receiving honorable mention were juniors Maiya Benner, Kenadie LaSage and Bella Herman.
Seniors Hannah Steinbach and Erica Kommer each earned honorable mention honors for Palmyra-Eagle.
Doherty finished fourth in the conference in kills with 96. Thompson was third in total blocks with 33 and finished fifth in the conference in kills with 95. Benner finished sixth in the league in kills with 91. Swanson finished second in assists with 221 and fifth in total blocks with 18 while LaSage was fourth in assists with 174. Herman was fifth in digs with 193 and sixth in aces with 30.
Johnson Creek won the Trailways East with a 6-0 record, followed by Deerfield at 5-1, Parkview at 4-2, Williams Bay at 3-3, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 2-4, Palmyra-Eagle at 1-5 and Madison Country Day at 0-6.
Trailways South all-conference volleyball
Player of the Year
Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay, sr.
First team
Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek, so.; Kaiyli Thompson, Johnson Creek, jr.; Ashlee Ballmoos, Deerfield, jr.; Taylor Burrell, Parkview, sr.; Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay, sr.; Lillian Hammond, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Maria Pfeil, ALCS/SAA, sp.
Second team
Alexis Swanson, Johnson Creek, sp.,, Olivia Tatlock, Deerfield, sr.; Amber Ott, Deerfield, sr.; Kylie Redman, Parkview, jr.; Jenna Olin, Parkview, sp., Addy Schmiesing, ALCS/SAA, sr.; Maria Higgins, Deerfield, jr.
Honorable Mention
Maiya Benner, Johnson Creek, jr.; Kenadie LaSage, Johnson Creek, jr.; Rachel Hammes, Parkview, jr.; Taelyn Smith, Williams Bay, sr.; Hanna Frederickson, Williams Bay, sr.; Maya Bakke, ALCS/St. Ambrose, sr.; Alexis Okas, ALCS, sr.; Hannah Steinbach, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Erica Kommer, Palmyra-Eagle, sr.; Amy Riha, Madison Country Day, sr.; Isabella Herman, Johnson Creek, jr.; Hannah Rabenhorst, Williams Bay, sr.
