WATERTOWN — Every Child Thrives, an outreach program backed by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, is among the local partners teaming up with the Jefferson County Health Department to promote trauma-informed care.

The Watertown-centered effort is working to make resources on trauma-informed care and research-backed parenting techniques available to all at the TalkReadPlay center, to be located in the planned expansion of the Watertown Public Library.

The aim of the center is to build strong parent-child relationships by providing opportunities for parent-child interactions and quality early learning opportunities that build the social and emotional connections and boost children’s and their families’ resilience, as well as providing needed resources and services to help families achieve their goals.