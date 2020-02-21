Your body begins to take in its surroundings even before you emerge from the womb.
As an unborn baby, you learn to recognize your parents’ voices, and you take in the stress chemicals produced by your mother when those voices are raised in anger.
Eventually, as you mature inside the womb, you begin to produce stress chemicals of your own when you hear these triggering sounds.
Once you’re born, that early vulnerability continues through childhood.
Traumatic events have such an impact on developing children that they change the brain and body chemistry. And too many of these impacts can set a child up for lifelong health impacts.
The good news is, early traumatic events don’t have to define who a person becomes. These impacts can be minimized if educators, health-care providers and community members who come in contact with an affected individual are versed in trauma-informed care.
The first step in trauma-informed care is to get away from the traditional response of “What’s wrong with you?” and to ask instead, “What’s happened to you?”
That allows educators, caregivers and other authorities to avoid potentially triggering worse outcomes, while boosting a person’s positive assets as much as possible.
Lisa Dunham, mental health professional supervisor with the Jefferson County Health Department, likened trauma to a car accident, an overwhelming event during which a person loses all control over what happens in his or her life.
Dunham addressed the topic at a recent Women Who Care meeting at Fort HealthCare.
She said these life-impacting traumatic events can begin in utero. When a mother experiences domestic violence, the hormone cortisol spikes in her system, also flooding the baby inside its protective sphere of fluid.
Babies who experience this have a higher likelihood of increased vulnerability, including lower birth weight, a recognized health risk.
By the third trimester of development inside the womb, babies can hear what’s going on around them, developing “implicit memories” that cause their own bodies to recognize the sound of an angry person yelling and to react with a spike in their own cortisol levels.
And throughout childhood, traumatic events can leave a fingerprint on a person’s psyche, actually disrupting neuro-development in the same manner as an injury to the brain.
Trauma is subjective, Dunham noted.
Returning to the car accident metaphor, Dunham said that everyone involved experiences the same car accident a little bit differently. One might suffer severe injuries and require months of rehabilitation while another person in the same car might walk away with a bruise.
Likewise, one of four siblings might really struggle to process the same childhood experience.
Dunham referenced the “ACEs” study as the seminal work that spurred research on trauma-informed care.
Undertaken in the late 1990s by the health insurance company Kaiser Permanente, it surveyed 17,000 adults about a number of traumatic events they might have suffered during their childhoods. Then it looked at these people’s health to determine if the early traumatic experiences had any effect on their health outcomes as adults.
The study found that the higher a person scored on the ACE test, the greater their risk of numerous negative health outcomes as adults, including cancer, heart disease and alcoholism.
And the impact is cumulative.
People who had experienced one of these adverse events as a child had an 87-percent chance of having experienced others, as well.
For example, people whose mother had a drinking problem while they were growing up were significantly more likely to also have experienced sexual abuse, more likely to have grown up with mental illness in the home, and more likely to have been on the receiving end of physical abuse.
The same goes for any ACE — it increases the likelihood that a child could also have experienced other ACEs.
Four ACEs seem to represent a tipping point, Dunham said. People who record this many adverse experiences as children are two times likely to smoke as adults and seven times more likely to suffer from alcoholism.
These same folks see a 400-percent increase in their likelihood of suffering from emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
Dunham said that as she learned about trauma-informed care, she realized that the young people she was seeing who were suffering from diseases that typically affect older folks, like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), were experiencing some of these long-term health impacts.
“I was working with young people dying of old-people diseases,” Dunham, referencing people in their 30s with COPD.
People who have experienced more than four ACEs also see a 1,200-percent increase in suicide attempts. And with Wisconsin’s suicide rate above the national average, this is already an area of concern, Dunham said.
In addition, people who listed six or more ACEs saw their life expectancy reduced by 20 years, as compared to people without any ACEs.
“ACEs are connected to seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in the U.S.,” Dunham said.
These long-term affects were determined to cross all income levels, all racial and cultural backgrounds.
The body’s response to trauma usually is one of three or four things: Pretty much everyone understands “fight or flight,” adrenaline-spurred body responses that worked well for people living in the wilderness thousands of years ago, but don’t prepare us well for the stresses we’re likely to encounter in modern-day society.
“Freeze” also is easy to relate to. It’s the response of a rabbit trying not to be spotted by the neighbor’s housecat, or a deer in headlights.
Seven of the children in the classroom during the Sandy Hook shooting reported afterward that they were stuck in “freeze” mode until their classmate, Jesse Lewis, yelled “Run!”
The response fewer people will be familiar with is “fawn,” which explains the reaction of the gymnasts who initially went along with sexual abuse they knew was wrong just to “get it over with as fast as they could.”
Dunham noted health-care professionals particularly have to be careful with people who have gone through trauma because most clinic/hospital experiences already have lots of inherent triggers.
“Health care is full of triggers,” she said. “There are repeated questions. You have to interact with authority ...
“There are disruptions to routine, exam rooms, alarms and other loud noises. People are asked to disrobe and are put in a vulnerable position,” she said.
People can feel out of control, isolated and generally under attack just because they have entered a health-care setting. In the case of an emergency room, if the doctors have to attend to many patients at once, an individual could feel ignored.
The original ACES study provided groundbreaking information that directed further research.
But Dunham pointed out that the original list of ACEs was far from thorough, and didn’t take into account generational effects of horrors such as slavery, being a refugee or living through the Holocaust.
“Those experiences are found to have become embedded in the DNA in trauma markers,” Dunham said. “The grandchildren of Holocaust victims show these trauma markers today.”
It makes sense that general trauma could lead a family to live in poverty, in close contact with other families, and this, in turn, could lead to adverse childhood experiences, she said.
To cope with these experiences, young people often adopt risky health behaviors like smoking, vaping, or risky sexual behaviors.
But among even those who do not engage in these high-risk behaviors, a person who has experienced chronic trauma is three times more likely to develop asthma, Dunham said.
Dunham quoted ACE study creator Dr. Robert F. Anda as saying that the good news is that “what’s predictable is preventable.”
All of the research that has been done on trauma-informed care in the last two decades has resulted in some promising approaches as to how to treat people who have experienced trauma and who to prevent further damage from occurring.
Dunham said that in trauma-informed care, caregivers are encouraged to consider the source of a person’s problem behavior rather than punishing problem behavior without an understanding of the context in which that behavior occurred.
A difference in approach can make a big difference in outcomes for people affected by childhood trauma, Dunham said.
A new study has just come out, Dunham said, showing that each ACE increases the chance of a person with an opioid addition relapsing by 17 percent. However, conversely, if the victims of these traumas receive trauma-informed care, each visit reduced the odds of a person’s relapse by 2 percent.
“ACEs aren’t your destiny,” she said.
The fact that so many community members were willing to come together to learn about this is in itself very promising, Dunham said, referring to her audience at Women Who Care, a philanthropic networking group of female professionals committed to making a difference in the health and well-being of the greater Jefferson County area.
To help audience members put themselves in others’ shoes, Dunham had all of the professionals in the room fill out the ACE questionnaire, then write their score anonymously on a slip of paper.
These slips then were redistributed to other people in the room, and people shared the score they wound up holding. Even in a room full of successful, small-town professionals, many of the slips of paper recorded two or three ACEs and a a good number recorded four or more.
Just as participants were in this exercise, Dunham said that in life everyone is randomly handed their ACE score.
“These things are happening right here in our small community,” she said.
