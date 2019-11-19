The Friends of the Library in Fort Atkinson invite the public to its eighth annual winter travel adventure series. These presentations will highlight travels to a variety of places around the globe. Presentations are in the Fort Community Credit Union Community Room on the first floor of Dwight Foster Library. All programs are free and open to the public.
The schedule includes:
Jean Brooks will talk about her trips to Ecuador on Jan. 23, 2020 at 7 p.m.
Pat and Ken Belt will tell about their trip to Madagascar on Feb. 27 at 1 and 7 p.m.
Jesse Clayton will present her Traveling By Train with Kids through Europe on March 12 at 7 p.m.
Contact Amy Lutzke at the Dwight Foster Library or email lbketter2219@charter.net for further information.
