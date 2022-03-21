RIPON — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team placed third with 94 points at the ADE Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Ripon College.
Senior Miranda Firari won the pole vault, clearing 11 feet, 6 inches and the long jump (16-6). She also placed second in the 60 meter dash in 8.06 seconds.
Sophomore Ava Raasch took second in the 1,600 in 5:50.47.
Senior Adrianne Bader finished third in the shot put (33 feet, 6 inches). Junior Sayrah Benzing was fifth in the pole vault (7-6). Freshman Mallory Kohn also cleared 7-6 and took seventh. Junior Tara Schaalma was fifth in the triple jump (30-4) and ninth in the long jump (14-5). Senior Elizabeth Knueppel was ninth in the triple jump (27-5).
The Trojans won the 1,600 relay in 4:21.47, placed third in the 3,200 relay in 11:06.55 and finished fourth in the 400 relay in 2:04.43.
Johnson Creek’s girls place sixth overall with 46 points.
Junior Brittany Rue placed second in the 200 meter dash in 28.29, second in the high jump (4-10) and took fifth in the 60 meter dash in 8.55.
Teammates following Rue in the 200 were junior Brooklyn Patterson (sixth, 29.90), senior Denalyn Siewert (seventh, 29.92), senior Adriell Patterson (eighth, 30.10) and freshman Dominique Patterson (ninth, 30.22).
Siewert also finished second in the triple jump (31-11 1/2).
Sophomore Ava Sixel was sixth in the shot put (27-3 1/4). Junior Ella Olszewski and Dominique Patterson each cleared 4-8 to finish sixth and eighth, respectively. Olzsewski also cleared 7-0 in the pole vault to place ninth.
Dodgeland’s boys placed seventh with 30 points.
Junior Zakaree Reinwald won the pole vault (11-0) and placed fifth in the 400 in 57.26. Junior Logan Pickart was fifth in the 3,200 in 11:03.59. The 3,200 relay team was fourth in 9:36.33. The 1,600 relay team was fifth in 4:00.67. Junior Colton Pickart was seventh in the high jump (5-4). Senior John Appenfeldt was ninth in the shot put (37-1 1/2).
Dodgeland boys 11th at UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — Dodgeland’s boys finished 11th out of 17 teams with 22 points at the UW-Oshkosh boys indoor invitational on Thursday.
Junior Logan Pickart placed third in the 1,600 meter run in 5:04.74. Sophomore Michael Milfred placed fifth in the 60 meter dash in 7.50 seconds. Freshman Colton Pickart took sixth in the 800 in 2:18.47. Freshman Karson Marquardt took seventh in the 400 in 58.09. The 1,600 relay team of Marquardt, Milfred, Logan Pickart and Colton Pickart finished eighth in 4:02.79. In the field, Reinwald led the Trojans with a third place finish in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet. Colton Pockart and Marquardt each cleared 5-0 and finished ninth and tenth, respectively. Senior John Appenfeldt was tenth in the shot put (37-11).
Johnson Creek’s boys scored five points. Senior Cameren Smith placed fifth in the 400 meter dash in 57.59.
