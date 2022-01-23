Trooper injured when rear-ended during traffic stop on I-39 Jan 23, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POYNETTE (AP) — A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended by motorist in an SUV on Interstate 39 near Poynette Sunday morning, authorities said.The trooper’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash occurred around 11 a.m. while the officer was inside his cruiser during a traffic stop, the patrol said.Authorities said the driver of a Honda Pilot lost control of the car and hit the cruiser. The driver of the SUV was not injured.The accident caused significant delays on I-39-90 southbound, officials said.The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wisconsin man convicted of killing, dismembering his parents Thomas H. Chwala Armed woman arrested in Cambridge Justin J. Wagner Jefferson Police reports Jan. 7-13 Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
