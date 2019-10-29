PALMYRA — The Palmyra United Methodist Church is holding its 71st annual turkey dinner along with the United Methodist Women’s Bazaar and Bake Sale that will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Carryouts begin at 5 p.m. Cost of the turkey dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 5 to 10. Children under 5 eat free. Carryouts are available for $12. For info call (262) 495-2540.
