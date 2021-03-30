MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly holds a huge money advantage over opponent Deborah Kerr with the election days away, new campaign finance reports show.

Underly, who currently serves as the superintendent for Pecatonica schools, and Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent, filed reports Monday evening detailing their fundraising and spending between Feb. 2 and March 22.

The reports show Underly outraised Kerr by a huge margin, generating $1.3 million in contributions between Feb. 2 and Saturday. She spent $818,063 between Feb. 2 and March 22.

Kerr raised only $90,465 between Feb. 2 and Friday. She spent $47,443 between Feb. 2 and March 22.

The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives back Kerr.

Underly’s fund-raising totals were bolstered by $775,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party in February and March. The party also made $142,827 in in-kind contributions, including mailing services, consulting and research.

Kerr’s reports didn’t list any contributions from the state Republican Party.

