MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin schools superintendent candidate Jill Underly holds a huge money advantage over opponent Deborah Kerr with the election days away, new campaign finance reports show.
Underly, who currently serves as the superintendent for Pecatonica schools, and Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent, filed reports Monday evening detailing their fundraising and spending between Feb. 2 and March 22.
The reports show Underly outraised Kerr by a huge margin, generating $1.3 million in contributions between Feb. 2 and Saturday. She spent $818,063 between Feb. 2 and March 22.
Kerr raised only $90,465 between Feb. 2 and Friday. She spent $47,443 between Feb. 2 and March 22.
The superintendent race is officially nonpartisan but liberals have coalesced around Underly and conservatives back Kerr.
Underly’s fund-raising totals were bolstered by $775,000 in contributions from the state Democratic Party in February and March. The party also made $142,827 in in-kind contributions, including mailing services, consulting and research.
Kerr’s reports didn’t list any contributions from the state Republican Party.
