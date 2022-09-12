For the sixth year straight, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been named among the Colleges of Distinction. This distinction is a national honor that recognizes campuses for dedication to student success and exceptional teaching, stated the university.

The university was once again awarded six badges, these badges highlighted excellence in business, education, equity and inclusion, and as a public institution in Wisconsin. UW-Whitewater was one of ten universities in Wisconsin that received this distinction and the only university to earn the career development badge.

