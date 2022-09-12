For the sixth year straight, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been named among the Colleges of Distinction. This distinction is a national honor that recognizes campuses for dedication to student success and exceptional teaching, stated the university.
The university was once again awarded six badges, these badges highlighted excellence in business, education, equity and inclusion, and as a public institution in Wisconsin. UW-Whitewater was one of ten universities in Wisconsin that received this distinction and the only university to earn the career development badge.
“From the number of Warhawks who participate in our Hired Before Graduation campaign to our impressive placement rate, more than 98% of our graduates report landing a job or being in graduate school within six months of graduation, we consistently demonstrate excellence in career development,” said Interim Chancellor John Chenoweth. “We are proud that, thanks to the opportunities they had on campus and the support they received from faculty, staff and other mentors, our students are ready to demonstrate value and make a difference in the workplace from day one,” Chenoweth stated.
The Colleges of Distinction selection process consisted of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction and other criteria, stated the university. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, successful outcomes and vibrant community.
