MILWAUKEE — Together, Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and blood donors across the state are making a life-saving impact through the gift of blood donation.
As a special thank you to donors, those who give at a Versiti donor center or at a Versiti community blood drive in December will receive Milwaukee Admirals tickets, while supplies last. In addition, community members who donate at any Versiti donor center in Wisconsin throughout the month of December will receive a “mystery gift.” This includes gift cards, T-shirts and other surprises (while supplies last).
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is calling on the community to make a life-saving donation this December. Donations of all blood types are needed, but especially type O negative blood, which is the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations and those undergoing surgery.
Dane, Dodge, Jefferson and Columbia county blood donors can help patients in need at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin’s upcoming blood drives:
Jefferson County — Saturday, Dec. 7 from 7 a.m. to noon at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and School, 301 S. High St., Fort Atkinson.
Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visiting versiti.org/Wisconsin.
Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors also are welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.
