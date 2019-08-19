Here’s a look at upcoming events at the Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra.
Breed Presentation of Dogs: Jim and Pat Perry will have a variety of dog breeds on display in the library. Participants will be able to learn about different types of dogs, and interact with them. The fun begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Medicare Program: Sharon Shenberger, whom is affiliated with Senior Health Insurance Connections, will conduct an educational workshop on Medicare. Her mission is to help individuals navigate the complexities of Medicare. Sharon assists individuals in and around Jefferson County to sign up for Medicare, and also assists those who are already on Medicare. Her program will be on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
Ice Age Trail Presentation: Nancy Lazzaroni, who is a volunteer for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, will give a multimedia presentation at the library on Thursday Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. Come learn about the Ice Age Trail, see fabulous images of the Trail, and learn about persons who help to make this organization a success. Information also will be available for persons who wish to join.
Library Card Sign-Up Month: September is National Library Card Sign Up, sponsored by the American Library Association. Stop in our library for a new library card, and learn all about what your library has to offer.
Banned Books Week: Sept. 22-28 is Banned Books week. This year’s theme is “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark”, so we urge everyone to “Keep The Lights On”. More information on this will be forthcoming in coming weeks.
Other programs
Story-time: Every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Here are the remaining themes for August: Aug. 20: Owls, Aug. 27: Leaves
Book Club: This month’s book club selection is, “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, “by Gail Honey. Join the club for great conversation with other book lovers and area residents. You do not have to finish the book, in order to participate. Book club meets the fourth Monday of every month. This month’s meeting is Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
Friends of the Library: The Friends of Powers Memorial Library serve as advocates for the library. They do so by volunteering their time, talents, and other resources. Every year they host or participate in a wide variety of events, which promote the library. These events include: garden walks, book sales, raffles, and participating in local parades. Meetings are open to everyone. Meetings are now scheduled for the third Thursday of the month. Next month’s meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
Mindful Meditation: Mindful Meditation is on Friday mornings at 10 a.m. Feel free to join us for a relaxing, reflective, and refreshing session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.